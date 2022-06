CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.



Samantha Reeves was last seen at Marquette High School around 3 p.m. Thursday. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds.

Police shared circumstances regarding her disappearance here. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.