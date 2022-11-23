CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.

The chances of winning $50,000 by playing the Powerball are around one in 913,129. The game costs $2 to play, and drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at around 10:00 p.m.