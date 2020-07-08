Chesterfield Regional Chamber proceeds with 33rd annual Summer Concert Series

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Starting Tuesday until September 8, you can bring your friends and family right here to Faust Park for some rock n’ roll and a good old time. The Chesterfield Regional Chamber is hosting its 33rd annual Summer Concert Series, which will highlight a new local band at each event.

“It started years ago when we just wanted to have a community event here with the different local bands that are popular,” said Nora Amato, president and CEO of the Chesterfield Regional Chamber.

It’s a 10 concert series that is adult and kid friendly. There is a kids zone that includes a bubble bus, rock climbing wall, face painting, and balloon twisting. Adults can sit back and enjoy the great music, food, and beverages that they came for.

Tickets for the summer concert series are $5 per person, and due to regulations put in place, admission will be limited to 2,000 people. Each concert goer will receive a colored mask that is included with the purchase of their ticket and is required to be worn when moving around the venue.

In addition to masks, the Chamber has also added extra sanitizing and wash stations to the grounds, will take everyone’s temperature upon arrival, and maintain social distancing through marked off seating areas on the lawn.

“We’re restricting it to 2,000 right now,” Amato said. “This evening it’s a little lighter crowd while people are still getting used to being out. We’re asking that if you do not feel well to self-police and don’t come here sick.”

To purchase a ticket to one of the concerts or see a list of local vendors and sponsors who will be at the events you can visit the Chesterfield Regional Chamber website.