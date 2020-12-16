Chesterfield relaxes zoning restrictions to help local business during COVID crisis

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Restauranteurs and business owners have faced new hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses may not recover from the economic turmoil brought on by the virus.

The Chesterfield City Council says restrictions on public gatherings and indoor dining imposed by the St. Louis County Executive and Department of Public Health have created a burden on local business.

In a statement, the city council extended an ordinance relaxing some zoning restrictions with the aim of helping businesses remain viable.

The city did not specify which restrictions have been relaxed.

In addition, the Chesterfield Police Department says it has no statutory authority to enforce orders from the county executive or the health department and the police have no intention to do so.

Chesterfield city leaders say any complaints on COVID orders should be reported to the county health department.

Chesterfield police say they will assist county health inspectors when following up on complaints or serving notices for violations but stress they will be there as a neutral party.

Police will also respond to businesses if customers do not comply with management requests regarding mask-wearing or other health mandates.