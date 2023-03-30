ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Ribbon cutting is taking place at a new state-of-the-art complex for youth sports.

This is the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. That’s according to the Chesterfield Sports Association, who runs this facility. It’s expected to bring an estimated 900,000 visitors each year.

Officials broke ground on the Chesterfield Sports Complex back in August. The project experienced some delays because of the historic July floodings.

It’s a 97,000 square foot facility on Eatherton Road. 1,000 youth athletes are expected to practice there each week, and 2,500 athletes are expected to play in tournaments on the weekends.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Developers say this will be a major economic driver, as it’s expected to generate $3.6 million in annual local spending. Nearly 20 major regional and national sporting events, including martial arts and gymnastics meets, are already scheduled.

It has nine basketball courts which convert to 18 volleyball courts. They’re equipped with Olympic-level flooring and HD and 4K streaming cameras.

Other amenities include a fitness area, full food service operations, and multipurpose rooms for teams, meetings, and classes.

The general contractor is Keystone Construction Company and the developer is Mia Rose Holdings.

The ribbon cutting for this new sports complex is set for 9:00 a.m. They’re already booked up for most of the year with tournaments and events.