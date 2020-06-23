Chesterfield TopGolf reopens after COVID-19 closure with above and beyond safety guidelines

CHESTERFIELD – The day TopGolf lovers have been waiting for has arrived, and the Chesterfield TopGolf team has gone above and beyond to make sure guests can play safe.

Ben Wolski, Director of Operations at the venue, is excited to invite guests back.

“We wanted to make sure that there was no doubt for people when they were coming out that they could feel comfortable coming to TopGolf,” said Ben Wolski, Director of Operations.

Each tee at TopGolf is 11 feet from the next which naturally takes care of the social distancing safety element, and each bay will seat parties of six instead of the usual eight.

Associates are now required to disinfect every club, table, chair, and touch screen after-parties are done playing. They will also be screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

Wolski said, “If we can bring people together and do some good in the world, that’s what we’d like to do. Right now, we need it. St. Louis needs it. Let’s go above and beyond and make people feel safe and bring them back the right way.”

As of now, the bar, eating area, and rooftop terrace are closed, but you can still order food and drinks from your bay. TopGolf recommends calling to reserve a bay to limit your wait time, but walk-ups are still welcomed.

The venue is restricted to 25 percent capacity until next week when they can function at 50 percent capacity based on St. Louis County guidelines. TopGolf is asking guests who have a mask to bring one since they are required while in the common area.