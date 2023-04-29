CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – After a string of renovations, a major host of local sporting events has reopened.

The Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to unveil its major changes.

Among the changes, 16 turf fields have been renovated, and WiFi signals around the property have been improved. Also, the facility now has the ability to live-stream events taking place, in addition to new access gates, concession areas, and merchandise kiosks.

Last year, “Perfect Game”, a gigantic youth baseball, softball, and scouting service, announced a 10-year deal to hold its tournaments at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex starting this year.