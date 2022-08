ST. LOUIS – Chick-Fil-A is adding a new item to its breakfast menu.

This is for the first time since 2017. The fast food chain is testing its Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. It has whole eggs, Mexican-style sausage, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses.

It’s available for a limited time starting August 22. Fans can find it in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Louisiana.