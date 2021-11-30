Chicago and Brian Wilson play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June

ST. LOUIS – The band Chicago and co-founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin announced a 25-city U.S. tour.

The tour begins on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, and it ends on July 26 in Clarkston, Michigan. The artists will play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday, June 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. on ChicagoTheBand.com and BrianWilson.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 2 at 10 p.m. through Citi entertainment.

Chicago was formed in 1967 and has sold over 100 million records. Some of their hits include “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and more. To date, the band has had 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and 5 Gold singles.