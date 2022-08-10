KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Semersky Enterprises Inc., a Chicago-area automobile retailer, has expanded its footprint to the St. Louis area.

The company has officially acquired the Audi Kirkwood car dealership, located in the 10000 block of Manchester Road, as of Tuesday.

Semersky Enterprises now owns three Audi dealerships in the greater Chicago and St. Louis markets, including one of the largest stores in the nation.

“We are excited to add Audi Kirkwood to the Semersky family of Audi dealerships and bring our passion for Audi to another great city in the Midwest where we’ve been the leading Audi dealer for over 45 years,” shared Ernie Semersky, CEO of Semersky Enterprises. “We look forward to working with the Audi Kirkwood team and bringing our best-in-class client experience to the St. Louis marketplace.”

Haig Partners LLC, an automobile advisory firm, helped with the acquisition, according to a news release.