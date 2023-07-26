CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is in the works for west St. Louis County.

Chick-fil-A is coming to Creve Coeur on Olive Boulevard near Tempo Drive. Creve Coeur city officials approved a permit for Chick-fil-A earlier this year.

The Chick-fil-A will take over on the grounds formerly occupied by TGI Friday’s. Crews began demolishing the former TGI Friday’s this week and have placed gates around the area.

On the gates are two signs: One that reads “Coming Soon: Chick-fil-A,” and another that explains J.F. Foster Building Company is leading the construction.

It’s not yet clear when the Chick-fil-A might open. Once ready, it would be one of nearly 50 locations in Missouri and at least a dozen in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.