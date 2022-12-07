MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One of the country’s most beloved fast food chains is expanding its St. Louis-area footprint in the form of a distribution center.

Chick-fil-A Supply is preparing to open a new market distribution center in Maryland Heights. According to a news release, the company is investing $16 million into the new facility, which will help serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region.

“Missouri is a top location for leading national companies such as Chick-fil-A Supply thanks to our state’s strategic position in the middle of America,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson via the news release. “When you combine our logistical advantages with our low taxes, loyal workforce, and cutting-edge innovation in food science, Missouri can compete with any state in the country.”

“Our newest investment in the St. Louis area provides us the opportunity to grow our business and uniquely serve our franchise Operators, licensees, and their teams across the region,” said Josh Grote, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “It’s exciting for us to expand our operation and create jobs that we know will attract exceptional talent from Missouri’s diverse and skilled workforce.”

The distribution center, known as Chick-fil-A Supply, is expected to create more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility is planned at the Riverport Trade Center. Organizers are hopeful. Chick-fil-A Supply will operate by the second half of 2023.