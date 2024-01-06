MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is set to open a restaurant in Maryland Heights next week.

Chick-fil-A’s newest St. Louis-area restaurant will be located at 12607 Dorsett Road, taking over the grounds formerly occupied by Steak ‘n Shake.

The grand opening is set for Thursday. The new Chick-fil-A will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday.

Chick-fil-A says Carter Griffin, a Mizzou Swimming & Diving alumnus, will serve as the restaurant’s owner-operator. He began his Chick-fil-A career as a team member after college and later joined the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program.

“From swimming competitively to my journey from team member to owner-operator, I am passionate about creating an environment full of care, excellence, and camaraderie for our team members,” said Griffin via a news release.

Chick-fil-A says the restaurant could add up to 100 jobs in the Maryland Heights community.

The new location is one of nearly 50 in Missouri and at least a dozen in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Just south of Maryland Heights, construction is also underway for a Chick-fil-A in Creve Coeur.