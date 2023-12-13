ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A new St. Charles business is offering you a chance to eat some tasty food and enjoy some fun games.

‘Chicken N Pickle’ has opened up its new location on South Main Street near the Missouri River. The “eater-tainment” center has a restaurant, plus a pickle-ball court, sports bar, and plenty of yard games.

The property is made of nearly 77,000 square feet and has opened up roughly 150 new jobs. Chicken N Pickle is one of the fastest-growing restaurants in the country.

St. Charles is hosting its ninth location.