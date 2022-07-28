ST. LOUIS – Local businesses are doing their part to help those in need after this week’s flooding.

Chicken Out in Kirkwood will hold their inaugural “Fry’er Fest: on Thursday. It’s a block party complete with food, drinks, music, and of course a chicken tender eating contest. During the event, Chicken Out will be collecting monetary and food donations for the St. Louis Red Cross. Those donations will benefit families affected by recent flooding.

It’s all happening Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chicken Out’s Kirkwood location on Manchester Road. The event is free to attend.