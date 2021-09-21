Chicken Salad Chick planning major Midwest expansion

ST. LOUIS – Chicken Salad Chick has announced a franchise expansion plan that will add multiple stores in the Midwest.

The franchise will expand into Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, and Missouri.

This expansion will include seven stores in the North Kansas City and Cape Girardeau areas. Chicken Salad Chick also has signed agreements in Lee’s Summit, Springfield, Columbia, and Jefferson City.

“Growing our presence across the Midwest is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we break into untapped markets with new franchise partners,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

The overall plans home to add 50 stores to the Midwest market after having a 17.1% increase from 2019.