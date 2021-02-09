Chicken soup shovelers: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department repays resident for warm meal

ST. LOUIS – The Monroe County Sherriff’s Department removed snow from a resident’s home after being surprised with a warm meal Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department said the resident surprised them with homemade chicken soup for lunch.

“This was probably the best chicken soup in the county and we are not disclosing the address of the cook,” the Monroe County Sherriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said this resident has a cooking streak with them as they were also given cupcakes a few weeks ago.

After lunch, the sheriff’s department returned the favor by shoveling the resident’s driveaway and sidewalk.