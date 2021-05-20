Chicks at World Bird Sanctuary to help reintroduce lost species to Vietnam

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Springtime means babies and it’s no different at the World Bird Sanctuary.

“There’s currently three that are going to hatch in this next week. We had one hatch out the other day. And I just put seven more in the incubator yesterday,” says CJ White, a naturalist at the Valley Park facility.

White is known as “The Pheasant Guy” and is referencing Edward’s Pheasant eggs. He is particularly proud of his breeding pair, Ringo and Tammy.

“For these birds, their great grandchildren basically will be a part of the reintroduction process in Vietnam.”

The Edward’s Pheasant is believed to be extinct outside of captivity, not seen in the wild since the year 2000. Native to Vietnam, their habitat was destroyed by clear cutting and chemicals like Agent Orange used during the war.

“It was something that completely wiped out of the greenery, all the insects, not leaving much food or hiding places for these birds,” he said.

As the birds began to disappear in the wild, some were captured and bred domestically. The offspring of those birds are now in zoos and sanctuaries around the world.

“We’re actually able to breed these birds in a way that there’s more and more in human care,” White said.

Now that the forests of Vietnam have had time to recover, the World Bird Sanctuary is working to bring the birds back.

“We’re hopefully going to be the first facility in North America to export young Edward’s Pheasants back to their native range,” White said.

Tammy and Ringo’s chicks will be bred with mates from sanctuaries around the world to ensure a genetically strong line is returned to Vietnam.

“We’re very excited and it’s constantly moving forward to make sure that these birds not only a chance but a really good chance of survival in the future.”

You can help the World Bird Sanctuary help the birds by visiting any day of the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by donating at www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/donate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News