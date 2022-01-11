Chief Hayden delays retirement while search for new police leader continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police Chief John Hayden is postponing his retirement as the city searches for a new leader. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones told the Post-Dispatch last week that the search for a new police chief needs to start over. Hayden’s delay will give them time to do that.

“Today, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden announced his intention to remain with the force past his original February retirement date. The search for the next police chief is still underway. The Mayor does not have unilateral authority to restart the police chief search herself. That is up to the Department of Personnel and the St. Louis Civil Service Commission. The Mayor’s hope for the people of the City of St. Louis is that there is a fair and transparent application process to select the most qualified candidates. She views the Civil Service Commission’s concerns about the lack of virtual testing and marketing firm as valid.” Statement from the St. Louis Mayor’s office

Hayden said that he would retire in February. The announcement came this past September. It is not clear when he will step down now.

The Civil Service Commission has been reviewing several candidates for months. Around 30 rejection letters were sent in November while other candidates are still being vetted.