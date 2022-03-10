Chief: Second Joplin officer won’t recover from shooting

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. (Getty Images)

JOPLIN, mo. — The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries.

Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced Thursday that patrol officer Jake Reed’s family says he was being prepared to be an organ donor.

Another officer, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, died Tuesday. The third officer who was shot, Rick Hirshey, was in serious but stable condition on Thursday.

Rowland says the suspected gunman, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, was shot and killed by Capt. William Davis shortly after Hirshey was shot. Reed joined the Joplin police force in 2017.