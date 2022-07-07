KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A recent study ranked St. Louis barbecue as the top barbecue in the nation edging out Kansas City in a surprise to locals.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who was born and raised in the St. Louis area, gave his opinion on the matter that sparked debate on social media.

Damn.. well this is interesting Let me shut up before half of KC starts a mob in my front yard @khalenNOTkaylen

Attached to the tweet was a GIF of Keenan Thompson from Saturday Night Life smirking with eyes wide open.

The back-flipping big man followed that up with his opinion of who he thinks holds the title for best barbecue in the world.

“Lmao alright but seriously I will say in my opinion [Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue] is definitely still my undefeated, undisputed world champion,” Saunders wrote.

The study created by LawnStarter gave St. Louis an overall score of 49.41, about three points higher than second-place Kansas City, Missouri, at 46.45.

Among the top-10 were Springfield, Missouri (No. 4), Overland Park, Kansas (No. 6), and Kansas City, Kansas (No. 7).