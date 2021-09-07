Chiefs have two Canadian-born doctors with pro football experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The new NFL season hasn’t even started and the Kansas City Chiefs are already topped in one category. The Chiefs are leading the league in the number of Canadian-born doctors with pro football experience in the organization.

Most Chiefs fans are familiar with the impressive accomplishments of offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who earned his medical degree during the off-seasons.

Turns out, he’s one of two doctors from the Great White North on the Chiefs payroll.

What are the odds?

“They’re pretty low,” laughs Dr. J.P. Darche.

Darche played two seasons for the Chiefs (2007-08) before finishing his medical studies. These days, he remains busy as one of the team doctors for the franchise, while also practicing sports medicine at the University of Kansas Health System.

“Larry (Duvernay-Tardif) came from the same college, same high school even,” Darche told FOX4. “We’re a few years apart, just the other day he couldn’t believe how much older than him I was. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

In addition to his dual roles with the Chiefs and the University of Kansas Health System, Darche has a third job that combines his love of football and medicine. Darche is the team doctor for the football squad at Blue Valley West High School, where his son is on the roster.

“My wife and I had three young kids, who were all starting school when we moved here,” Darche said. “By the time (my playing days were over), we just fell in love with the area and we just decided this is what we want to make our home at.”

Both Darche and Duvernay-Tardif played college football at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.