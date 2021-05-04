Chiefs’ Joe Delaney to be honored with memorial highway near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heading to a game at Arrowhead Stadium will soon hold even more meaning.

Missouri lawmakers approved a plan to honor the late Kansas City Chief, Joe Delaney.

A two-mile stretch of Interstate 435 from state Highway 350 to Raytown Road will be named Joe Delaney Memorial Highway.

Crews will eventually install two signs announcing the honor. One sign will be installed at each end of the route. It will take between six and nine weeks to make the signs, but it’s not yet known when they will be added to the highway.

Delaney was a running back and played two seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs.

He drowned on June 29, 1983, while trying to rescue three children from a pond in Louisiana. He saved the life of a boy, but the two other children died with him.

In 2020, 37 years after his death, a monument was dedicated in Delaney’s honor near the pond where he died.