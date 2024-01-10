ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the first time in NFL history, a playoff game will exclusively be on a streaming platform.

Saturday night’s Chiefs and Dolphins game at Arrowhead Stadium can only be seen on Peacock. The decision was made last May when the NFL sold the rights to the game to Peacock for a reported $110 million.

“We’re stuck,” Lester’s Restaurant and Sports Bar owner Pedro Beltranena said Wednesday.

Lester’s has several televisions in his restaurant and bar, but none will have Saturday night’s game.

“I called my provider today to see if we could actually get it going and it was close to impossible,” Beltranena said.

As a sports bar, Beltranena said his customers expect them to show the biggest sports games, especially a game that features Missouri’s lone NFL team.

“It’s definitely a big loss of sales,” he said. “We are all about customer service and taking care of our guests and clientele. Because we are not able to show it, I feel like I’m letting them down.”

Former NFL player, Super Bowl champion and now ESPN radio host Carey Davis understands the frustration fans likely have over the streaming decision.

“Business is business,” Davis said. “When there is an opportunity to make that amount of money, I’m sure that (is) one of the key factors.”

Chiefs player Charles Omenihu took to social media to call the decision “insane.” He said he’ll purchase 90 3-month subscriptions for fans to watch the game.