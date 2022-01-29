Chiefs release Damon Arnette after arrest Friday

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs have released Cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday in Las Vegas, according to NFL Networks, Tom Pelissero

Arnette was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a controlled substance after a dispute allegedly occurred at the Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to reports, Arnette allegedly threatened a valet with a gun.

In November, the Raiders cut Arnette after a video surfaced online that appeared to show the 25-year-old threatening someone with a gun.

Damon was recently signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to a reserves/futures contract but not on the active roster.

Chiefs play the Bengals Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

