KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic,” who is accused of multiple bank robberies and money laundering, is expected to appear in Kansas City federal court.

Court records show Xaviar Michael Babudar will have a first appearance in Kansas City federal court at 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, Babudar is charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

He is accused of using area casinos to launder money stolen from banks across the Midwest.

Babudar allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. He was released on bond in February 2023, just four days before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

According to court documents, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to rob banks and credit unions between March 2, 2022 and April 12, 2022.

In late March 2023, investigators said he removed his ankle monitor, and disappeared until being arrested in July 2023 in Lincoln, California, north of Sacramento.