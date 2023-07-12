KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City Chiefs superfan on the run for months will soon be returned to the the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

Xavier Babudar, 29, also known by the persona ChiefsAholic, was arrested near Sacremento, Calif., Friday on federal bank robbery charges.

Babudar made his first appearance since his arrest in a California courtroom Tuesday afternoon. During the hearing he was appointed a public defender and waived his extradition hearing.

The decision means Babudar will be returned to Kansas City to face charges of bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines.

According to the Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office the U.S. Marshals Service will be responsible for transporting Babudar.

Due to security reasons the Marshals Service will not say when they plan to make the trip.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, Babudar is accused of eight bank robberies, or attempted robberies, in five states. The document also shows Babudar used area casinos to launder the stolen money.

Babudar has been on the run since earlier this year.

He was arrested for allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. Babudar was released on bond in February 2023. In late March 2023, investigators said he removed his ankle monitor, and disappeared.