ST. LOUIS – Dale Chihuly’s work will be on display at the Missouri Botanical Garden in a magnificent exhibition that combines art and nature. The artist, transforms spaces through the use of color, light, transparency, and form. He revolutionized studio glass and arranged international exhibitions and architectural projects.

PALM SPRINGS, CA – JANUARY 03: Dale Chihuly attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )

“Chihuly in the Garden 2023” will display these works on a grand scale, with thousands of blown glass shapes set up in 18 magnificent installations throughout the Garden’s grounds. Visitors can enjoy “Chihuly in the Garden 2023” from May 2 to October 15, 2023.

Chihuly works with glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is in over 200 museum collections worldwide. He began working with botanical gardens in 2001 to bring art fans outside and garden lovers to see art in new ways.

“Chihuly in the Garden 2023” was organized by the Missouri Botanical Garden. Chihuly’s art is displayed in areas where it interacts with its surroundings. “Chihuly in the Garden 2023” will be a large show based on the Garden’s surroundings and will use shape and color.

The Garden also hosts “Chihuly Nights,” which provides visitors with an unusual opportunity to view amazing works of art. People can listen to live music and enjoy various shows while strolling through the park. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets for “Chihuly Nights” will go on sale to Garden members on March 1 and to the general public on March 15.