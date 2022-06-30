Police say a 4-year-old child died Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a loaded gun and playing with it in North County.

A spokesperson from the North County Police Cooperative tells FOX2 the incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 10000 block of Olney Drive in Dellwood.

Police say the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are investigating circumstances leading up to death. One parent was home at the time of the incident, and police say no criminal elements are apparent in the investigation.

