ST ANN, Mo. – A condemned sign is posted on the front door of a house on Jane Avenue in St. Ann, the scene of Monday night’s quadruple shooting, due to how gruesome the scene is.

Homicide detectives say a mother, her 5-year-old daughter, and 14-year-old son, were shot dead in the home. The perpetrator died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The only survivor – the woman’s 9-year-old daughter.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said officers were quick to respond after the first calls came to dispatchers.

“There was a barricaded subject. When I found out there were kids in there, I gave the order we were going in,” Jimenez said. “We weren’t waiting for SWAT.”

Chief Jimenez and police weren’t the only ones rushing to the scene.

“When St. Ann called and said it was a quadruple homicide, you know it’s not going to be good,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Once police entered the home, they discovered a dead teenage boy and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the kitchen. The man, identified as Coleman McIlvain, was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. McIlvain was 35.

Investigators believe McIlvain shot his girlfriend and her three children before turning the gun on himself.

Chief Jimenez explained the sole survivor of the tragedy, the 9-year-old, watched the moments leading up to her mother’s murder.

“To witness her mom and mom’s boyfriend arguing, because he’s intoxicated and drunk, pull out a firearm and shoot her right in the face, she’s going to have to live with that for the rest of her life,” he said.

The chief said they found the mother’s body in the garage. The 5-year-old victim was located in the living room.

“Just barely a pulse,” Jimenez said.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but died an hour later.

Reflecting on the case a day later left both the St. Ann police chief and county prosecutor in tears.

“These were innocent people, who clearly did not deserve this fate,” Bell said.

What’s more frustrating is that it was a situation that could have been avoided.

“They were arguing over the vehicle,” Captain George Ravens, St. Ann Police Department, said.

McIlvain had a history of alcohol problems, with several DWI and similar charges on his record. Police confirmed concerns of domestic violence were raised about a week prior to the murders.

On Monday night, McIlvain and his girlfriend got into argument because she wouldn’t let him drive drunk, culminating in the shooting.

“He got extremely upset over that,” Ravens said.

Before police arrived, the 9-year-old survivor ran to the apartment complex next door to the property, knocking on doors before receiving help.

Bell said the prosecutor’s office has recently launched a domestic violence advisory committee as a resource for people to reach out and catch similar cases like this before they end in death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are to not only the survivor, the lone survivor, but also the families and loved ones,” Bell said. “It’s obviously not how we want to spend our Fourth of July.”

The 9-year-old is now at the hospital in stable condition. She’ll remain at the hospital until she’s released to the care of other family members.