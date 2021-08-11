9-year-old, mother killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A 9-year-old child and her 27-year-old mother were shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Fairground neighborhood of north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said a woman was trying to get a hold of her daughter all day and then went to their home shortly after 3 p.m. The woman found her daughter and granddaughter dead inside the residence.

