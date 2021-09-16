Child COVID-19 cases hit new high record in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – This week the Jefferson County Health Department revealed pediatric cases have hit their highest peak since the start of the pandemic.

Kids break the record at 237 cases.

“So that’s a huge percent, the largest we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Jefferson County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Brianne Zwiener said.

Zwiener confirms this time around that there are not just more cases, but symptoms are more frequent compared to last year where many minors that tested positive were asymptomatic.

“In November 2020, we saw what was at the time, the highest COVID-19 case count for 0-19 which was 217. That was in the middle of our surge right around the holiday season so that was kind of on track with what we were seeing there,” Zwiener said.

Pediatric cases currently make up 32% of the total weekly cases in Jefferson County.

Higher than the latest numbers nationwide which sit at 28.9% as of Sept. 9.

“This is new. This is the emergence of Delta, which we know is highly transmissible and is affluent in our community,” Zwiener said.

Some parents didn’t know about the numbers and were shocked to hear about the increase.

“I had no idea. I really haven’t heard anything about that,” one Jefferson County mother said.

Melinda Owenspy, another Jefferson County mother, said, “The only thing that makes me nervous is that they can’t get the vaccine.”

Both parents have young kids.

