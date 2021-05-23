Child drowns in Big River

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A child drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County on Sunday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, a deputy arrived at the scene, stripped his uniform, and swam across the river to rescue the child.
The deputy administered CPR but the child did not survive, Marshak said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said witnesses reported the child was trapped near a tree and pulled under the water.
The age of the child has not been disclosed.
