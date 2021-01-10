Child found next to dead body in suspected murder-suicide domestic dispute

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Neighbors are horrified as apparent murder-suicide spills outside of a Washington, Missouri home Saturday morning.

The Washington Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a female victim that was found dead on a driveway on the 800 block of Louis Street.

When they arrived, a blood trail and other evidence led them to the back door of the neighboring home. The door was wide open.

Lee Elliot is a longtime resident of the neighborhood and said he saw the woman run from her home into her neighbor’s yard where she collapsed and died. He was horrified.

“It’s just the craziest experience I’ve ever had. You see police officers running around with their assault rifles and the lady down in the driveway,” Elliot said. “What we saw was horrendous. It’s something ill never forget.”

When the Franklin County SWAT team arrived, they entered the home and found a male victim lying dead on the floor with a young child crying near the body.

Sergeant Steve Sitzes said he and his team were familiar with the residence and the parties who lived there.

They have visited the home multiple times for domestic violence issues.

The male and female victims were both in their late 20s to early 30s, and the child found on the scene was their newborn son.

Sargeant Sitzes said, “We’re still currently investigating the two deaths to see what actually occurred in the residence. We know that there’s a domestic relationship between the man and the woman and that’s kind of where we’re at.”

The bodies are scheduled for an autopsy Sunday which will help police identify the causes of death and if any weapons were used.

The child is safe and being cared for by extended family members.