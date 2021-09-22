Child helps mom during carjacking by pistol-whipping driver

ST. LOUIS– An 11-year-old is accused of hitting a person in the head with a gun during a carjacking Tuesday night, that’s according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Police say the boy’s mother was involved in the carjacking as well.

Officers say a man agreed to drive the woman and boy to the 4200 block of Page. He told police shortly after arriving, the woman grabbed the keys and the boy struck him in the head with a gun.

Police say the woman then moved the man from his 2017 Nissan Rogue and took off.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.