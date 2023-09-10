ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police responded to a child being shot on Saturday, September 9, at 6 p.m. The child, a two-year-old African American, was taken to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the hand.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred in North St. Louis. The victim’s mother reported hearing gunfire as they were walking up the steps to a residence. She noticed her daughter’s hand was injured and immediately drove her to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.