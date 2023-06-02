ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges one day after a child died from a shooting in St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Tracy Smith, 34, with abuse and neglect of a child (resulting in death) and stealing a firearm. Smith was booked into jail without bond on Friday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that David Winston, 11, died in the shooting. Police say Winston died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident under investigation occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Brantner Place. When police arrived, they found the child with a wound to the head and rushed him to a hospital. The child later died from his injuries.

Police say around 30 juveniles have been injured by gunfire so far this year in the city.