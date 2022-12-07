ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A two-year-old is getting better after being hurt in a hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday afternoon just before 5:00 p.m.

According to reports, this happened on North and South Road and Allen Avenue in north county. St. Louis County Police said the driver of the white Pontiac Grand Prix hit the child, then took off.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.