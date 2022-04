ST. LOUIS – A child was injured during a shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue at about 9 a.m. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the child had been injured by shattered glass from a bullet. The child was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.