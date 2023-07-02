JENNINGS, Mo. – A young boy died over the weekend after being struck by a falling tree.
According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Police received a call for reported storm damage and an unconscious child.
Officers met with a woman who told them a tree had been uprooted and fallen into her five-year-old son’s bedroom and that the child was trapped beneath it.
Firefighters and EMS raced to the scene to free the child and rush him to a local hospital.
Unfortunately, the boy later died of his injuries.