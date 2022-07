ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison with a lifetime of probation for producing child pornography. Kailon Vontez Lewis, 23, plead guilty in December.

Lewis made four videos with an underage girl and sold the clips online for $40 each. He admitted to having thousands of images of child porn.

Investigators were alerted by multiple tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Lewis. The case was investigated by the FBI.