JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours long stand off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca.

Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation to a peaceful end. After talking to police by phone for an unspecified amount of time, the man shot himself and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The two people found deceased by the Joplin Police Department have been identified as 35-year-old Stacy Rush, of Joplin and 35-year-old Eric Stampfli, of Grove. They were discovered at Rush’s home at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. Monday night.

Police confirm a child was present at the time the victims died. The child was not involved and was uninjured. Autopsies for the two adults have been scheduled for Thursday*, at 10:30 AM in Springfield.

Court records show Rush filed for divorce in August, from her husband, who was not one of the deceased found in the home. The divorce trial was scheduled for Monday, the day Rush and Stampfli were found dead. It was noted in court records that the trial was cancelled because a proposed settlement was filed.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

**Editor’s note: Authorities have moved the autopsy to Thursday from Wednesday.