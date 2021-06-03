Child pulled from pond in St. Louis County, rushed to hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Mehlville Fire Protection District confirms a child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a pond Thursday evening.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Meramec Bottom Road.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, one adult and one child were involved. Both became submerged in the pond when a tractor tipped over. The adult was able to escape.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information on the story as it becomes available.