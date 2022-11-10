ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a school bus struck a child riding a bicycle in north St. Louis.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m. near North Broadway and Blase Avenue in the Baden neighborhood.

Investigators say a child, possibly a teenager, was struck by a school bus in the area. Police have not yet confirmed what might have caused or led up to the crash. The victim is being sent to a hospital for treatment with unknown injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.