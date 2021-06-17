Child rushed to hospital following emergency at Creve Coeur Lake

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after going beneath the water for several minutes at Creve Coeur Lake.

According to Captain Robert Daus, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, first responders from the Maryland Heights, Pattonville, and Metro West districts were called for a water rescue just after 7 p.m.

Daus said a 14-year-old boy was swimming just off the shore and went under.

Witnesses said the teen appeared to be with a group of family members when they shouted out for help.

Rescuers located the boy and took him to a hospital.

Authorities have not elaborated any further on the child’s condition.

First responders say to always have a floatation device if you are headed out to a body of water.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.