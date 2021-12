JENNINGS, Mo. – A child is safe after someone stole a vehicle it was in this morning in Jennings. It happened on the 9200 block of Hathaway Drive.

St. Louis County Police say a woman was placing her children in her car when it happened. The vehicle was stolen when the woman went back into her house to get her second child.

Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle in the same block it was stolen then ran off.

Police are still investigating. The child is back home and not harmed.