ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on Washington Avenue and 14th Street just after one 1:00 a.m. We’re learning ten people under the age of 18 were shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the shooting and severity of the other injuries has not been revealed.

