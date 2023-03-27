ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A child was shot and killed in Berkeley Sunday night.

The Major Case Squad just released details of the shooting Monday morning. Investigators said that police were called to Larry Lane around 7:00 p.m. The caller shared that multiple juveniles were firing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile laying in a front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police have not said the name or age of that child.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.