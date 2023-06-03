A child was shot Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis County and is currently hospitalized with critical injuries. (FOX 2 photo)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A child was shot Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis County and is currently hospitalized with critical injuries.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a child outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. A nearby home also suffered some property damage from the gunfire.

Police have not yet disclosed the gender, age or identity of the child shot. No suspect information is available at this time either.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.