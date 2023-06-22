ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police say a child accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wells Avenue in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

Police say a boy accidentally shot himself and suffered a graze wound to the knee. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Based on preliminary reports, investigators say a cousin of the victim was loading a weapon and left it on the bed. The child then picked up the weapon and accidentally shot himself.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.